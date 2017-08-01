Selena’s brother added to Nueces County’s Top 10 Most Wanted

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The brother of deceased Tejano star Selena is on the Nueces County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Abraham Quintanilla, 53, was added to the county’s August list for missing a court hearing on nonpayment of child support. A warrant has been issued for Quintanilla’s arrest.

“Usually we look at family violence… aggravated assault, murder, sex offenses and then we’ll go down the line to burglaries,” Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ashley Isaac told the Corpus Christi Caller Times. “We like to reserve room for at least two child support cases, and here lately, we’ll pick a good one and go from there.”

Quintanilla was part of Selena y los Dinos and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.