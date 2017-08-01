Religious leaders call for end to ‘bathroom bill’ at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gathered on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Tuesday morning to urge legislators to drop attempts to pass controversial “bathroom bills.”

The speakers wanted to make their voices heard in contrast to claims that faith leaders supported the bills — including House Bills 46, 50 and Senate Bills 3 and 91.

Texas Impact, the state’s largest interfaith advocacy network, is leading the day’s worth of events, which includes a worship service on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, advocacy training and visits with lawmakers.

The group says they will also mount a display in the Capitol Extension, made from Texans around the state, to highlight their opposition to “bathroom bill” legislation.

“Mainstream faith communities affirm the shared values of respect, dignity, and welcome for every person,” said Texas Impact Executive Director Bee Moorhead. “Discriminatory legislation that targets individuals based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity runs counter to Texan values.”