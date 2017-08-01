Religious leaders call for end to ‘bathroom bill’ at Texas Capitol

By Published:
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to "bathroom bill" legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to "bathroom bill" legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gathered on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Tuesday morning to urge legislators to drop attempts to pass controversial “bathroom bills.”

The speakers wanted to make their voices heard in contrast to claims that faith leaders supported the bills — including House Bills 46, 50 and Senate Bills 3 and 91.

Texas Impact, the state’s largest interfaith advocacy network, is leading the day’s worth of events, which includes a worship service on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, advocacy training and visits with lawmakers.

The group says they will also mount a display in the Capitol Extension, made from Texans around the state, to highlight their opposition to “bathroom bill” legislation.

“Mainstream faith communities affirm the shared values of respect, dignity, and welcome for every person,” said Texas Impact Executive Director Bee Moorhead. “Discriminatory legislation that targets individuals based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity runs counter to Texan values.”

Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to "bathroom bill" legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to “bathroom bill” legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to "bathroom bill" legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to “bathroom bill” legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to "bathroom bill" legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Faith leaders rally at the Texas State Capitol in opposition to “bathroom bill” legislation. Aug. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s