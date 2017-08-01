Now hiring: Austin seeks Civil Service Commission volunteer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s Civil Service Commission for firefighters, police officers and emergency medical services personnel has an opening on its three-member board, which handles anything from promotions to disciplinary action.

The incoming commission member will serve a three-year term starting Nov. 1 and will be expected commit between one and three hours per month to related duties, said Civil Service Administrator Barry Cook.

Members of the all-volunteer commission, which hold meetings the first Monday of every month, are tasked with ensuring first-responders comply with local civil service rules and public service laws.

“Our commission is in place to ensure that the civil service code is being implemented appropriately and the code is intended to keep police, fire and EMS free from political influence,” Cook said. “It’s important that (the commissioners) are community members without strong ties to any of the departments or management in the departments so that they’re free from influence themselves to allow their rulings to be fair and equitable to the employees.”

In addition to monthly meetings, Cook said members will occasionally hear appeals from city employees.

“They’ll rule on appeals from exam questions for promotional exams, they’ll do orders for fitness for duty evaluations to be performed at the request of either an employee or the department, various duties like that,” Cook said.

Residents who want to serve on the commission must be a U.S. citizen older than 25 years, should currently live in Austin, have lived here for more than three years and should not have held office in the past three years, according to a news release.

“It’s good if the commissioners have experience in human resources, employee relations, labor relations, something in the legal field is good,” Cook said.

To apply, residents are encouraged to use the online application, which is available by clicking here.

Residents can also apply in-person at the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall, 301 West Second Street or by emailing a resume, cover letter and supporting documents to cityclerkopencallapps@austintexas.gov.