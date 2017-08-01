Murder trial starts for man accused in deadly 2015 stabbing attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of stabbing three people, killing one of them, two years ago was in a Travis County courtroom Tuesday to face trial.

Christopher Harris, 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting from a stabbing attack on Aug. 7, 2015 in northeast Travis County.

Byron Roberson, 44, was killed in the attack at the home he owned just outside Pflugerville on Endless Shore Lane; his son, Diamond Roberson, who was 20 at the time, was stabbed twice in the attack, and a friend of his, 20-year-old Reshard Rogers was also hurt.

Diamond Roberson testified Tuesday morning, and told jurors he didn’t see Harris holding a knife at first, but looked up and saw the weapon after he was stabbed in the neck the first time. He told the court he was “100 percent positive” it was Harris who stabbed him.

But Harris’ defense counsel plans to show through physical evidence it wasn’t him, his attorney Ariel Payan told KXAN.

Payan said Harris, who was staying in a room in Roberson’s house, didn’t have a motive to stab the man who gave him a place to live, and that the defendant sustained injuries during the attack as well.

Payan expected the trial to last at least until Thursday. He did not give any indication about whether he thought Harris would take the stand.

