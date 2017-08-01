Major 911 outage reported in Hays County

By Published:
Telephone (KXAN File Photo)
Telephone (KXAN File Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A cut fiber line has the 911 system in Hays County shut down.

Hays County says they’re experiencing a widespread outage Tuesday afternoon that could possibly be affecting residential customers are well depending on their provider. Numerous cities within the county are also reporting the same problem.

San Marcos police say 911 calls to their agency are being routed to Travis County as a backup. People in San Marcos can also call 512-753-2108.

Kyle police say their non-emergency number, 512-268-3232, isn’t working either.

People who have an emergency can still call 911 but it’ll be routed through a neighboring agency during the outage.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s