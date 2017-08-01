Major 911 outage reported in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A cut fiber line has the 911 system in Hays County shut down.

Hays County says they’re experiencing a widespread outage Tuesday afternoon that could possibly be affecting residential customers are well depending on their provider. Numerous cities within the county are also reporting the same problem.

San Marcos police say 911 calls to their agency are being routed to Travis County as a backup. People in San Marcos can also call 512-753-2108.

Kyle police say their non-emergency number, 512-268-3232, isn’t working either.

People who have an emergency can still call 911 but it’ll be routed through a neighboring agency during the outage.