KBVO to broadcast Westlake High School football games

Westlake vs Leander football (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN, Texas  (KXAN)  – Chaparral football is coming to KBVO-TV this fall under a new partnership between the station and the Eanes Independent School District.

During the 2017 regular season, Central Texans may watch Westlake High School football games Saturdays at 7 p.m. on KXAN-TV’s sister station KBVO-TV. This innovative partnership will provide Westlake High School students production experience as they film and produce the games to air on KBVO-TV.

The Westlake Chaparrals, led by head coach Todd Dodge, advanced to the regional finals and posted back-to-back 12+ win seasons. The Westlake Chaparrals high school football season kick-off is September 1, 2017 against Katy High School.

Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV commented, “Westlake High School has a strong football program and we are thrilled to offer these exciting, high-impact games to local audiences in our community through our new partnership with Eanes ISD.”

“Eanes ISD is excited to enter into this partnership with KXAN-TV,” said Dr. Tom Leonard, Eanes ISD Superintendent. “This gives our students a unique opportunity to showcase their technical expertise in video production as well as highlight the co-curricular excellence in all the programs that encompass Friday Night Lights in Westlake.”

KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:

AT&T                                    1007

DirecTV                                 51

Dish Network                         5185

Grande                                  818

Northland Cable                    101

Suddenlink                             725

Spectrum                               1525

Over the Air                            14.1

 

For the updates on the Westlake Chaparrals football schedule visit www.westlakenation.com.

