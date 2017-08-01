Hundreds of donated adult diapers help a growing need in Austin

Related Coverage Austin diaper bank lacking donations for particular group

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of senior citizens in Central Texas depend on diapers, but many cannot access them or afford them. The need continues to grow as Travis and other surrounding counties see a spike in the number of senior residents.

Thanks to a generous donation, AGE of Central Texas is getting a helping hand.

AGE is a local non-profit focused on tackling the challenges of aging. On Monday, a donation of 600 adult diapers came from of Autumn Leaves, a local assisted living memory care facility and TENA, the brand of incontinence products.

Cynthia Thomas is a longtime member with the AGE Adult Day Health Center in Round Rock.

“I’ve been going here for about 11 or 12 years,” Thomas said. “I just come out here to boogie.”

The center is like an adult day care where senior adults can come have some fun, get the resources they need and give their caregivers a break. Thomas appreciates a place away from home, appreciates the friends and yes, she appreciates the diapers

“When I went to the store, I priced them out and they are expensive,” she said.

You wouldn’t be able to tell it now, but Cynthia was once very sick and relied on adult pull-ups, but she couldn’t afford them.

“Oh, there is a huge need. We have 37 people that get to come to our place. Right now I have 30 people on my wait-list because there is such a huge need even in Williamson County,” said Lauren Greenwade, director of the Adult Day Health Center.

According to Austin’s Commission on Seniors, by 2040, the senior population in Austin is expected to make up 18 percent of its 3.9 million residents.

“It’s just the simple things of keeping them with their dignity of being able to have something that keeps them clean,” Greenwade said.

The diapers will be distributed to low-income and under-insured senior adults throughout Central Texas. To make a donation of your own, visit the AGE of Central Texas website.