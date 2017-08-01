Hundreds attend funeral for Oklahoma patrolman killed by patrol car

Hundreds attend the funeral of Lt. D. Heath Meyer, the Oklahoman patrolman killed when he was struck by another patrol car (NBC News Photo)
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Hundreds gathered at the University of Oklahoma to remember a state trooper who died after he was struck by another patrolman’s car during a chase.

Lt. D. Heath Meyer died July 24 at a hospital where he was taken after being injured July 14.

The Oklahoman reports police officers from other states including Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia and Illinois attended the funeral Monday in the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Meyer had put down strips of spikes along Interstate 35 in Moore in an attempt to stop a fleeing vehicle.

The OHP says the driver of the fleeing vehicle avoided the spikes and two troopers chasing the driver tried to avoid the strips, but collided. One of the troopers’ vehicles hit Meyer.

