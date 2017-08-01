Human remains found in east Austin greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several bicyclists who were riding the trails in east Austin came across human remains on Monday.

Austin police say riders came across the remains around 7:45 a.m. When officers met them in the 7300 block of Ritchie Drive, which is off of Johnny Morris Drive, they took the officers down to the trails where the remains were found.

Authorities say the human remains were already in advanced stage of decomposition. The Medical Examiner’s office will have to conduct an autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death and to get a positive identification.

Due to the decomposition of the body, there is no “apparent explanation as to the cause of death or location of the body,” but police say it will be investigated as suspicious until more information become available.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.