Hays CISD Facebook posts pulled after igniting vaccination debate

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The vaccination debate unexpectedly came to the Hays CISD Facebook page on Monday following two posts about a planned “emergency response and mass vaccination drill” at Hays High School.

The drill, from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, is taking place in the high school parking lot. involving area first responders and volunteers. Hays County says they hold this kind of drill to practice the emergency distribution of relief items, vaccinations and medication and health assessments.

Both the county and Hays CISD made clear that students are not part of the drill. Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy said an initial Facebook post about the drill on Monday got picked up by a large number of people from around the U.S. and Canada, who used it to debate whether or not vaccines are good for you.

“There is certainly a place for the debate, but that wasn’t the point of our post to you,” a follow-up Facebook message said. “The discussion got so far off topic that it was confusing to people who came late to the comment string.”

The district said the initial post was removed as part of their continuing effort to be transparent and to provide accurate information on their Facebook page. In particular, the district wanted to highlight that campus operations would not be affected and no actual vaccines or medicine would be used in the drill. Instead, volunteers will be getting candy.

The second, follow-up Facebook post eventually came down after inappropriate language and GIFs were used that weren’t automatically caught by the page’s filters. Savoy says he wasn’t able to monitor the page overnight.

Either way, he says the Facebook post was secondary to an email sent out to parents earlier in the day to let them know about the drill.