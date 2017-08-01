Have an idea to make Austin streets safer for pedestrians? Tell the city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city has come up with 21 recommendations to keep you and others safe while walking on Austin streets.

It’s a draft to the city’s pedestrian safety action plan, and it’s now ready for you to look at. The plan’s key suggestions involve engineering, education, enforcement, evaluation, policy, and teaming up with other agencies to find other solutions.

The city is asking for your feedback between now and midnight on Aug. 31. The feedback will then be shared with city council members.

The Pedestrian Safety Action Plan is part of the city’s Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, which is expected to be brought before council in 2018.

The PSAP is a major part of the city’s ongoing efforts to implement Vision Zero, the goal of reducing traffic-related deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2025.

You can submit your comments on what you like and don’t like about the plan by clicking here.