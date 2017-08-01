Green pool has Georgetown homeowners seeing red

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — With temperatures as high as they are, a pool, might as well be a survival mechanism. But some homeowners in the Pinnacle neighborhood in Georgetown can’t use their own neighborhood pool despite paying hundreds in homeowners association dues.

The pool, which would normally be clear, looks like it’s been dyed for St. Patrick’s Day.

“There’s a crocodile in this pool!” a young girl exclaimed looking into the pool. “If you swim in in, it’s gonna eat you.”

With the pool’s appearance, it’s easy for imaginations to run wild. Others, just feel like they’ve run out of options.

“The tipping point is, is what you see,” John Edwards said, pointing at the pool. “There’s a lot of frustrated people when it’s 105 degrees outside and you can’t use your swimming pool that you pay for.”

He’s one of several in the neighborhood who reached out to KXAN with concerns, saying they’ve been contacting the HOA management company, RealManage, since June about the pool’s condition.

“They’re telling everybody that calls the first time that this is the first call about the Pinnacle pool having issues,” said Edwards.

RealManage told KXAN it didn’t receive complaints about the pool turning green until last week, though neighbors are adamant that’s just not true. When KXAN scheduled a meeting with upset neighbors Tuesday evening, an HOA board member showed up to field complaints from a growing crowd. She said complaints have been “escalated” but couldn’t give a time frame of when the pool will be fixed.

“A year ago when we moved here, that’s why we said yes,” Edwards said, a statement that several neighbors echoed.

“It’s frustrating for all of us because it’s been going on for so long,” another neighbor said.

RealManage says it has followed up with the pool vendor who promised it would be back out Tuesday night to assess what needs to be done, but no word on how long it’ll take to correct the problem. KXAN was told the company plans to send an apology letter to the community about the situation.

Rules and regulations are part of the deal when you live under an HOA. Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get involved. They say most HOA meetings are poorly attended, leaving only a few people to make decisions.

Even though some Pinnacle homeowners would like to see a refund on their HOA fees for the pool debacle, it’s unlikely that will happen. Attorney Greg Cagle told KXAN in his 19 years of experience, he has never seen an HOA agreement where fees are contingent on certain things, like a pool. Homeowners have a duty to continue paying HOA fees, regardless.

There is no state agency to oversee and hear disputes between homeowners and HOAs, which is why resolving disputes through open communication is best because otherwise, you’ll likely have to hire an attorney to handle the issue.