Full lineup of 2017 Texas Tribune Festival released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Senators from Texas John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will share the stage in a rare joint appearance at the 2017 Texas Tribune Festival next month.

The two are some of the political heavyweights appearing at the seventh annual festival, from Sept. 22-24 at the University of Texas at Austin.

Around 250 legislators, leaders and media members will tackle the state and country’s most pressing political issues, the organization says.

For the full festival program and to register to attend, visit the TexasTribune.org.