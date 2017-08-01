Dell Medical School announces new Oncology Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin is creating a Department of Oncology, to address and provide cancer care for Travis County.

S. Gail Eckhardt, M.D., who joined Dell Med in September 2016, will chair the school’s ninth department.

“Our team at Dell Med is looking to streamline administrative support, improve efficiency and develop an enterprise strategy to advance cancer care — and improve health outcomes — for the people of Travis County and Central Texas,” Eckhardt said. “This effort is inherently collaborative, and we are working with a wide array of community partners on disease-focused, multidisciplinary care.”

The department will also work in tandem with cancer research that is underway at UT Austin.

While most people think of Houston as the major hub in Texas for cancer treatment and research, Seton’s chief of external and academic affairs, Greg Hartman, believes the new oncology department will be a “significant step toward making Austin a major center for cancer care that serves Texas.”

