Boater dies after hitting Lake Travis shoreline

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A man died Sunday morning in a boat accident on Lake Travis, Texas Parks and Wildlife confirms.

The department says the boater hit the shore and was injured. He was then taken to a local hospital where he died.

A Texas Parks spokesperson says no alcohol was involved. The boater, who has not been identified, did not see the shoreline.

Two other people on the boat, the man’s wife and 4-year-old daughter, are OK, the official says.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Additional details on the collision were not immediately available.