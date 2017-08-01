Arkansas man accused of having sex with family’s pet donkey

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family’s pet donkey on multiple occasions.

On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to a home in Siloam Springs in reference to sex crimes against an animal. Authorities believe Everett Lee Compton, 49, was the person responsible.

When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they’ve had problems with people harassing their pet donkeys over the past three years.

Emert said he posted several “No Trespassing” and “Do Not Feed Animals” signs around the property and also placed a game camera in a field south of their house where the female donkeys are kept. Emert said his game camera took pictures of a man on his property on the early mornings of May 27 and June 4.

The pictures show the man placing a bag over one donkey’s head, then getting behind the donkey and placing his pelvis against the rear of the animal. Those pictures were turned over to the police.

When police were called out the second time, Joyce told them their game camera had captured more photos of the man on the early mornings of July 5 and July 6. The photos show the man feeding the donkeys from bags that appeared to be bread bags. Then, again, the man can be seen getting behind the donkey and placing his pelvis against the animal’s rear, with his hand on his groin area.

The Whitakers’ said they found the bread bags discarded on their property near that area.

On the third time police were called to the area, they were able to catch Compton in the act and arrest him. Police say Compton is the same man identified in the photos from the previous incidents.

Compton is accused of four counts of Bestiality, a Class A Misdemeanor; 4 counts of Criminal Trespassing, a Class B Misdemeanor; and five counts of the Offense of Cruelty to Animals.