Another Hyde Park groping case reported

By Published:
A woman reported finding a "naked peeping Tom on her Hyde Park patio in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 27, 2017. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early Monday morning, Austin police say they responded to the Hyde Park area where a woman reported being groped by a man.

The victim told police the incident happened just after midnight. Authorities are now trying to determine if the suspect is the same person who was groping women in the same area this spring.

In April and May, half a dozen women reported being groped between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Last week, a woman who lives in the area said she saw a naked man right outside her sliding glass door.

