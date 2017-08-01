Alfred Angelo won’t fulfill the rest of its orders

By Published:
Alfred Angelo in north Austin. (KXAN Photo)
Alfred Angelo in north Austin. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For women who already settled on a wedding dress from Alfred Angelo, many of them will have to go back to the drawing board now that the company has officially said they won’t be able to fulfill every open order.

On July 14, one of the nation’s largest bridal retailers filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. On the same day that the company filed for bankruptcy, it immediately shuttered all of its stores and only left customers with an email address to contact regarding their orders.

On the company’s website, Alfred Angelo says while they have been successful at obtaining customer records and delivering as many dresses as possible, they are now saying the logistics and financial cost of “fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing the course of action no longer possible.”

So, if you’re a customer who has not received their items, the order will not be fulfilled. If you already paid a deposit or other costs, you can file a proof of claim here.

In the Austin-area, a Round Rock tailor who was working on several Alfred Angelo dresses did make contact with the brides-to-be to make sure they got their dress, even though she never got paid for the work from the company.

A bankruptcy court hearing is scheduled in Florida for Aug. 28.

 

