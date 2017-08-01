3 credit card skimmers found at east Austin 7-Eleven

By Published: Updated:
One of three credit card skimmers found at the 7-Eleven on Ed Bluestein Boulevard on July 31, 2017 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)
One of three credit card skimmers found at the 7-Eleven on Ed Bluestein Boulevard on July 31, 2017 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three skimmers were found at an east Austin 7-Eleven gas station on Monday by a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector.

Austin police confirmed the devices found by the inspector were credit card skimmers at 6518 Ed Bluestein Blvd., at the corner of Loyola Lane.

The gas station staff was unaware the devices were on the pumps and are not believed to be connected to the skimmers, the Department of Agriculture says.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware at the pump. If the scanner looks like it has been tampered with, move to another pump or pay inside. You can make a complaint about a fuel pump by calling 800-TELL-TDA.

If you notice fraudulent charges on your account, please call your financial institution immediately.

In June, skimmers were found on a 7-Eleven pump in central Austin and a gas station in south Austin.

One of three credit card skimmers found at the 7-Eleven on Ed Bluestein Boulevard on July 31, 2017 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)
One of three credit card skimmers found at the 7-Eleven on Ed Bluestein Boulevard on July 31, 2017 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)
One of three credit card skimmers found at the 7-Eleven on Ed Bluestein Boulevard on July 31, 2017 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)
One of three credit card skimmers found at the 7-Eleven on Ed Bluestein Boulevard on July 31, 2017 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s