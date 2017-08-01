3 credit card skimmers found at east Austin 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three skimmers were found at an east Austin 7-Eleven gas station on Monday by a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector.

Austin police confirmed the devices found by the inspector were credit card skimmers at 6518 Ed Bluestein Blvd., at the corner of Loyola Lane.

The gas station staff was unaware the devices were on the pumps and are not believed to be connected to the skimmers, the Department of Agriculture says.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware at the pump. If the scanner looks like it has been tampered with, move to another pump or pay inside. You can make a complaint about a fuel pump by calling 800-TELL-TDA.

If you notice fraudulent charges on your account, please call your financial institution immediately.

In June, skimmers were found on a 7-Eleven pump in central Austin and a gas station in south Austin.