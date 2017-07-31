What you need to know about animals and the solar eclipse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?

Dr. Don Moore, director of the Oregon Zoo, says wild animals have adapted to light and dark cycles. These cycles will change during the eclipse, when the moon’s shadow covers the sun as if nighttime is coming.

“We might see active animals going to sleep during the eclipse when they might not normally go to sleep,” said Moore. “We might see animals kind of get a little bit nervous during the eclipse.”

Some birds may get quieter, lions may act more predatory, or elephants may think it’s dinnertime and start looking for food.

Moore even said they have reports of some hoofed animals lying down at unusual times when the sun is darkened.

As far as odd behavior for your pets though, there may not be much of a difference. They may take a nap or try to eat at a different time, but some animals may not even notice since the event is so short. You should just act like it’s a normal day and stay calm to keep them from feeling out of sorts.

The path of totality in the early afternoon of Aug. 21 will cross the entire lower 48 states for the first time in a century, starting near Oregon just after 1:15 p.m. and ending in South Carolina a little after 2:30 p.m.

The full disappearance of the sun in this 14-state path includes parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, and last a little more than two minutes. During these minutes the sky will turn to dusk.

Make sure you remember to never look at the sun, especially during an eclipse. You are able to find special protective filtered glasses to help.