Warrant issued for arrest in east Austin shooting

By Published:
Man injured in shooting on Cesar Chavez Street at Mildred on July 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
Man injured in shooting on Cesar Chavez Street at Mildred on July 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSITN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a 21-year-old man who they say shot a man three times during an altercation in east Austin last week. 

On the evening of July 26, officers were called to the Bread Basket located at 2228 E. Cesar Chavez St. for a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to an arrest warrant. At the time, there were several 911 calls stating that three men were seen running from the scene toward the Santa Rita Apartments.

By reviewing surveillance video and witness statements, detectives identified the alleged shooter as 21-year-old Nicholas Mendieta III, according to the court documents. The victim told police he got into a disturbance with three men and one of them shot him.

Authorities have not arrested Mendieta III; but once in custody, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s