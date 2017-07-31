Warrant issued for arrest in east Austin shooting

Related Coverage Man critically injured in second Austin shooting of the night

AUSITN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a 21-year-old man who they say shot a man three times during an altercation in east Austin last week.

On the evening of July 26, officers were called to the Bread Basket located at 2228 E. Cesar Chavez St. for a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to an arrest warrant. At the time, there were several 911 calls stating that three men were seen running from the scene toward the Santa Rita Apartments.

By reviewing surveillance video and witness statements, detectives identified the alleged shooter as 21-year-old Nicholas Mendieta III, according to the court documents. The victim told police he got into a disturbance with three men and one of them shot him.

Authorities have not arrested Mendieta III; but once in custody, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.