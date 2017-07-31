TSA Pre-check travelers will only need ID at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you use TSA Pre-check, you’ll notice a change when you go through the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The TSA started testing a new technology for pre-check travelers that only requires a photo ID. The Credential Authentication Technology is expected to verify the authenticity of a passenger photo ID and validate information from the ID against TSA’s Secure Flight vetting system.

How does it work? Pre-check passengers just need to hand their photo ID to the TSA agent at the security checkpoint. A boarding pass won’t even be required. Then, the TSA agent will scan the passenger’s ID in the credential authentication technology system. The technology is expected to verify the authenticity of the document and cross-reference against the Secure Flight database.

TSA anticipates this technology will enhance detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint.

Testing of this new technology started in Austin on July 27. It currently is already being used at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Dulles International airport and O’Hare International Airport. TSA says they will expand to other locations in August.