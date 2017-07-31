Texas puts best foot forward in opening practice

The University of Texas Longhorns hit the practice field July 31 to mark the first day of practice under their new head coach. (KXAN Photo\Todd Bynum)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman joked on Monday its the first time he can remember actually coaching in July, but that’s the new world of college football. Still nearly five weeks before the Longhorns opener against Maryland

Horns hit the field early Monday morning for their first of 29 practices. The first two days it’s just helmets and shorts, they will add shoulder pads Wednesday and then they’ll be in full pads Friday. Herman understands the grind that is training camp and how it will take its toll.

“For now, it’s go, go, go and we have to learn how to push through I told them last night I know practice 11 your best is going to be different than practice two. I get it. But it still has to be your best you still have to empty the tank, you still have to give your teammates everything you have and leave the field mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted every single day,” Herman said.

