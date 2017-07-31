Texas lawmakers try again to address rising pregnancy deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are pushing with new urgency efforts to study a skyrocketing rate of pregnancy-related deaths after previous attempts stalled earlier this year.

The Texas House on Tuesday approved more data collection after a study last year that found that Texas’ maternal mortality rate doubled between 2010 and 2012. Researchers say rate wasn’t only the highest in the U.S., but the developed world.

That University of Maryland-led study offered no explanation for the reason.

Lawmakers now hope to find answers in measures that would continue and broaden the scope of a state task force on maternal mortality and morbidity.

Republican infighting sank similar bills earlier this year. But Gov. Greg Abbott revived the issue as part of a 30-day special legislative session that ends in August.