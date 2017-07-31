Texas Gas Service reporting outage in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several blocks in east Austin are without natural gas due to an outage being reported by Texas Gas Service.

The company says the outage is in the area east of Interstate 35 but west of Mildred Street and south of Willow Street. Crews are currently going by homes and businesses to turn off the gas meters. Around 9:30 p.m., crews could be seen working in the area of Chalmers Avenue and Holly Street.

Customers in the affected area will not have any natural gas service overnight. The company says it will provide an update Tuesday morning on how customers can get service back on.

All Texas Gas Service crews wear clothing with their logo on it along with yellow safety vests.