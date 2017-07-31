SWAT called out after south Austin bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SWAT team was called after a bank robbery at the Capital Credit Union in south Austin on Monday.

Officers were called to the credit union at 133 E. Ben White Blvd., near South Congress Avenue, which led to the SWAT call out.

Additional details on the robbery were not immediately available. Authorities did not say if a suspect is in custody. KXAN viewers have sent photos and messages indicating a large police presence in the area.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.