SWAT called out after south Austin bank robbery

By Published:
SWAT team responds after bank robbery at Ben White Blvd. near South Congress Avenue on July 31, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
SWAT team responds after bank robbery at Ben White Blvd. near South Congress Avenue on July 31, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SWAT team was called after a bank robbery at the Capital Credit Union in south Austin on Monday.

Officers were called to the credit union at 133 E. Ben White Blvd., near South Congress Avenue, which led to the SWAT call out.

Additional details on the robbery were not immediately available. Authorities did not say if a suspect is in custody. KXAN viewers have sent photos and messages indicating a large police presence in the area.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s