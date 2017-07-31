Son charged with murder in father’s death

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 24-year-old man who is accused of trying to hide his father’s body inside their southwest Travis County home has officially been charged with murder, says the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Skye McMillon was charged with murder in the death of his father, Steven Nurse, 60. An autopsy determined the victim sustained injuries to his skull and throat. According to court documents, the “severity of the blunt force trauma” would have resulted in Nurse’s death. McMillon was originally charged with tampering with evidence in connection with his father’s death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nurse hadn’t shown up to work since July 10 and no one had been able to reach him. So, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office swent to a home in the 10200 block of Sandy Beach Road on Sunday, July 23, around 10:30 a.m. to try and make contact with Nurse.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reported a foul odor coming from the home. Once inside, Nurse’s body was discovered on the floor next to the bed in one of the downstairs bedrooms. According to court documents, the body was partially covered with a blanket and it appeared that “salt was poured on the body.” Authorities determined the body was already in an “advanced stage of decomposition.”

When deputies were able to find Nurse’s son, he said he dropped his father off at the hospital on Thursday, July 20, but he never went back to check on him, the affidavit continued.

Criminal records show in 2011 Skye was charged with aggravated assault after authorities said he intentionally beat his father in the head with a shovel while he was sleeping on the couch.