Shooting at El Paso strip mall leaves 4 with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four people were hospitalized with what were believed to be serious injuries following a shooting in East El Paso late Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

El Paso police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. at a shopping center at 1810 George Dieter Drive, near Trawood Drive.

A NewsChannel 9 crew on the scene said most police activity seemed to surround a bar at the corner of the strip mall. A police gang unit was called in for assistance, according to emergency transmissions.

There was no immediate word as to whether anyone was taken into custody.

Visit ElPasoProud.com for updates.