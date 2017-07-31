Shooting at El Paso strip mall leaves 4 with serious injuries

KTSM Published:
Four injured in shooting at El Paso strip mall on July 31, 2017 (KTSM Photo)
Four injured in shooting at El Paso strip mall on July 31, 2017 (KTSM Photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four people were hospitalized with what were believed to be serious injuries following a shooting in East El Paso late Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

El Paso police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. at a shopping center at 1810 George Dieter Drive, near Trawood Drive.

A NewsChannel 9 crew on the scene said most police activity seemed to surround a bar at the corner of the strip mall. A police gang unit was called in for assistance, according to emergency transmissions.

There was no immediate word as to whether anyone was taken into custody.

Visit ElPasoProud.com for updates.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s