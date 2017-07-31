San Marcos animal shelter hopes grant will help increase adoptions

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Around half of all animals that enter the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter are euthanized every year. The shelter says the issue is a lack of space and low adoption numbers.

However, a new grant issued late last week to the shelter for a mobile adoption trailer has leaders at the shelter hoping to see fewer animals put down in the future.

For eight years, Animal Services Manager Kara Montiel says the shelter has tried for a grant to get a trailer to help with adoptions. Finally this year, Pet Smart Adoption Charities awarded the shelter with $35,000 to purchase the trailer.

“We had tears in our eyes when we heard the news, it’s amazing,” said Montiel.

Montiel hopes the new trailer will help increase the amount of animals adopted from the shelter. For those who have adopted a pet in the past, they too hope to see some change.

“I don’t want to see any animal put down, there’s more than enough animals that need homes,” said Holly Renee who found her dog and adopted her five years ago.

In 2015, 5,229 animals were put down at the shelter. Last year the number was 5,079, and so far this year 2,252 animals have been put down.

“It’s a constant battle to keep space,” said Montiel. “We are trying to place animals, just because we euthanize doesn’t mean that we want to. It’s just the more people that come here, the more animals we are able to place, reduce euthanasia, etcetera.”

Montiel says the new trailer will help bring the animals to those who may not be able to visit the shelter.

“We have so many adoptable animals, limited space, and so this will give us the opportunity to have additional animals out in the view of the public,” said Montiel. “If we are going out into other remote areas throughout the county which we normally can’t do, then that’s going to just facilitate that adoption process and get more animals out.”

The new adoption trailer will be able to hold around 25 animals and could help double the number of adoption events the shelter holds each month. If all goes as planned, the new trailer could be ready to use in a month.

In 2010, the city of Austin became the first major city in Texas to get a “no-kill” classification. However, just because a city has a no-kill policy doesn’t mean they don’t put animals down. In order to be considered no-kill, more than 90 percent of animals must be saved. Last year the city of Austin’s no kill rate was 94 percent.