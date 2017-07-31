Yu Darvish traded to Dodgers

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers have traded pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the last year of his contract, Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts for Texas this season.
Reportedly in the deal, the Rangers will receive Dodgers prospects 2B Willie Calhoun, pitcher A.J. Alexy, and SS Brendon Davis–the #4, #17 and #27 prospects respectively in the Dodgers organization.
Darvish, a four-time All Star, has been the subject of trade talks for several weeks as the Rangers (50-54) continued to fall down the standings.
“I was mentally prepared for it. This is my sixth season (in Texas). It’s been great…my teammates, my fans, I have nothing but appreciation for everybody here,” Darvish said.
The Dodgers own baseball’s best record at 74-31 and are currently on an eight-game winning streak.
