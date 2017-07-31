Yu Darvish traded to Dodgers

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers have traded pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the last year of his contract, Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts for Texas this season.

Reportedly in the deal, the Rangers will receive Dodgers prospects 2B Willie Calhoun, pitcher A.J. Alexy, and SS Brendon Davis–the #4, #17 and #27 prospects respectively in the Dodgers organization.

Darvish, a four-time All Star, has been the subject of trade talks for several weeks as the Rangers (50-54) continued to fall down the standings.

“I was mentally prepared for it. This is my sixth season (in Texas). It’s been great…my teammates, my fans, I have nothing but appreciation for everybody here,” Darvish said.

The Dodgers own baseball’s best record at 74-31 and are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

Yu Darvish View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SEATTLE, WA - MAY 5: Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers reacts after the final out of the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on May 5, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SURPRISE, AZ - MARCH 07: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies on March 7, 2017 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 26: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers leaves the game in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 04: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers throws first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 4, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 16: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 16, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)