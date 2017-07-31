Police in at least 2 Dallas suburbs contend with 911 woes

FILE - 911 call (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - 911 call (KXAN File Photo)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police in at least two Dallas suburbs say they’re trying to determine what’s preventing people from being able to make emergency 911 calls.

Authorities in Plano and Rowlett, both just northeast of Dallas, are asking anyone facing an emergency Monday to call alternate numbers.

Plano officials say some T-Mobile customers are able to call 911 but are not being heard when a dispatcher answers.

Rowlett police say the 911 problem appears to involve callers using various carriers.

Dallas has had its own problems with 911 communications.

The city has contended with staffing shortages and technological problems that have resulted at times, including early this year, in hundreds of callers being placed on hold.

