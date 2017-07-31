PHOTOS: Dallas Zoo welcomes 6 threatened baby horny toads

DALLAS (KXAN) — There’s a lot riding on the future of six tiny Texas icons at the Dallas Zoo.

Texas horned lizards — also known as horny toads — are disappearing across the state, the zoo says, with populations vanishing from East and Central Texas.

With six news babies this season, the zoo says each new hatch is a big deal for the threatened species and state reptile. When hatched, they weigh less than a dime. Dallas Zoo says each lizard has a spot on its belly that serves as a unique fingerprint.

The zoo’s team is working on a preserve in West Texas for their seventh season of learning as much as possible about the horned lizard’s life history.