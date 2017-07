GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Georgetown Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 5500 block of Williams Drive, just west of Del Webb Boulevard, near the entrance to Sun City.

Drivers in the area are being asked to find an alternative route as authorities continue investigating.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.