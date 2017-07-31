New coach, new era: Longhorn football fall practice starts

By Published: Updated:
Lights on early along Red River Street where the Longhorn football team will be practicing. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Lights on early along Red River Street where the Longhorn football team will be practicing. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s back.

The start of the Longhorn football season gets underway with the start of training camp on Monday. The NCAA has done away with two-a-day practices, so now camp is spread out over an extra week leading up to the opener against Maryland on Sept. 2.

The first few practices will be in shorts and shells with full pads coming by the end of the week.

Many fans have expressed confidence in new head coach, Tom Herman, but have some doubts of how the players will perform under his reign.

KXAN stopped by 104.9 “The Horn” Sports Talk Radio Show over the weekend to see what the fans have to say and what the talk of the town is.

Tune in to KXAN News Today for more on Alicia Inns’ visit to “The Horn” and what Longhorn fans can expect among the hype. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s