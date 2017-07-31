New coach, new era: Longhorn football fall practice starts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s back.

The start of the Longhorn football season gets underway with the start of training camp on Monday. The NCAA has done away with two-a-day practices, so now camp is spread out over an extra week leading up to the opener against Maryland on Sept. 2.

The first few practices will be in shorts and shells with full pads coming by the end of the week.

Many fans have expressed confidence in new head coach, Tom Herman, but have some doubts of how the players will perform under his reign.

KXAN stopped by 104.9 “The Horn” Sports Talk Radio Show over the weekend to see what the fans have to say and what the talk of the town is.

Tune in to KXAN News Today for more on Alicia Inns’ visit to “The Horn” and what Longhorn fans can expect among the hype.