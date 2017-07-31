#ManorMondays brings discounts, activities to stretch of east Austin

Businesses along Manor Road in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor Road in east Austin has become increasingly dotted with cafes, bars and restaurants. But while it has become a popular spot for many, the city is teaming up with the Manor Road Merchants Association to get more customers to visit its shops and businesses.

To kick off the new Soul-y Program, businesses are now taking part in #ManorMondays. On the last Monday of every month, starting with July 31, various businesses along Manor Road are taking part in discounts and giveaways.

To bring more awareness to the area, the Manor Road Merchants Association is also working to build a gateway installation on the west end of the corridor.

Visitors are encouraged to park once and check out the area on foot or bike.

