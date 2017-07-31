Man in his 30s stabbed in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders were called to north Austin Monday morning for a stabbing that police believe happened sometime overnight.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 7-Eleven at 8900 N. Lamar Blvd., at the corner of Payton Gin Road, at 7:40 a.m. Monday. A man in his 30s has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. Medics say his injuries, while serious, are not expected to be life-threatening.

Additional details on the stabbing were not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.

