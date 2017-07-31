LULAC, League of Women Voters to hold forum on sanctuary cities law

Students hand out hand-made signs and letters opposing SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law, as the Texas House prepares to debate the bill, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Many sheriffs and police chiefs in heavily Democratic areas warn that it will make their jobs harder if immigrant communities, including crime victims and witnesses, become afraid of police. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Students hand out hand-made signs and letters opposing SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law, as the Texas House prepares to debate the bill, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Many sheriffs and police chiefs in heavily Democratic areas warn that it will make their jobs harder if immigrant communities, including crime victims and witnesses, become afraid of police. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — In an effort to educate the San Marcos community about the upcoming anti-sanctuary cities law that goes into effect on Sept. 1, the League of Women Voters of Hays County and LULAC will hold a community forum on Monday evening.

Civic leaders, local law enforcement, and school representatives from San Marcos and Texas State University will be on hand at the forum. The group will discuss how the policy will impact various communities and what resources are available.

San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides was one of 18 Texas mayors who signed a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott stating recent legislation could potentially “impede the ability” of cities to provide services their residents need.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. and is being held at the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos at 211 Lee St.

 

