LULAC, League of Women Voters to hold forum on sanctuary cities law

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — In an effort to educate the San Marcos community about the upcoming anti-sanctuary cities law that goes into effect on Sept. 1, the League of Women Voters of Hays County and LULAC will hold a community forum on Monday evening.

Civic leaders, local law enforcement, and school representatives from San Marcos and Texas State University will be on hand at the forum. The group will discuss how the policy will impact various communities and what resources are available.

San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides was one of 18 Texas mayors who signed a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott stating recent legislation could potentially “impede the ability” of cities to provide services their residents need.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. and is being held at the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos at 211 Lee St.