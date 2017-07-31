Lawnmowing robots coming closer to a yard near you

NBC News Published:
Lawnmowing robot (NBC Photo)
Lawnmowing robot (NBC Photo)

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Robotic technology has become a big hit with people who don’t like mowing the grass, even if mowing the grass is their job.

State crews are using big robotic mowers to keep roadways well manicured, and residential lawncare companies are using them as well, just on a smaller scale.

“Every customer is serviced by their own robot that we set up on their property,” explains Nick Sagnella of HomeVP Robotic Lawncare.

The company relies solely on robo-mowers to regularly cut the grass for homeowners like Greyson Richardson.

“Low touch, low maintenance, it does its thing without me having to worry about it, so it’s been helpful,” Richardson says.

Invisible fence technology with wire buried around the perimeter of his yard prevents Richardson’s robo-mower from going astray.

The unit will mow until its battery is depleted, return to its charger, then come back out and finish the job.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s