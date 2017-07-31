Group behind ACL Music Fest buys Scoot Inn

KXAN Staff Published:
Scoot Inn. (KXAN Photo)
Scoot Inn. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The historic Scoot Inn in east Austin is officially under new ownership.

C3 Presents announced Monday it purchased the building from Doug Guller of ATX Brands. C3 Presents is the company behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza, so you can bet more music is in store for this 145-year-old venue.

“We’ll be releasing more information in the coming weeks, but we’re looking forward to booking live music and curating events at this one-of-a-kind venue with nearly a century and a half of history in Austin,” said Charles Attal, principal of C3 Presents.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s