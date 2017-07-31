Group behind ACL Music Fest buys Scoot Inn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The historic Scoot Inn in east Austin is officially under new ownership.

C3 Presents announced Monday it purchased the building from Doug Guller of ATX Brands. C3 Presents is the company behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza, so you can bet more music is in store for this 145-year-old venue.

“We’ll be releasing more information in the coming weeks, but we’re looking forward to booking live music and curating events at this one-of-a-kind venue with nearly a century and a half of history in Austin,” said Charles Attal, principal of C3 Presents.