Driver charged after leading police chase with baby in car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man faces a child endangerment charge after police say he led officers on a chase with a baby inside his car.

Anthony Fionn Price, 20, was booked into the Travis County Jail in lieu of $20,000 following the incident early Saturday morning.

The incident with police began with a series of 911 calls and hangups. According to the affidavit, one of the callers told dispatchers that a man who was high or intoxicated grabbed his 2-week-old daughter and took off in a car.

Several minutes later, around 2:50 a.m., an APD officer spotted Price’s car and tried to pull him over. Instead of pulling over, police say Price took off at a high speed, ran red lights and crossed into oncoming traffic, all while the baby was unrestrained in the car. The chase finally ended after about 30 minutes when police used a low speed maneuver to stop Price.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed Price reaching down toward the floor board and picking the baby up from the floor. Officers forced their way into the car and pried the baby from the suspect’s arms.

The baby was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center and returned to her mother.