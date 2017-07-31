DPS investigating deadly crash in NE Travis County

Published:
DPS troopers investigate deadly crash in NE Travis County. (Fabian Mendoza/KXAN)

NORTHEAST TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.

DPS says it was notified by the Travis County Sheriff’s office at 1:43 a.m. about the crash at the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and Cameron Road. DPS says troopers would be taking over the investigation from the sheriff’s office.

No other details were available including the number of people and vehicles involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

