Deputy vying for Twitter likes to celebrate Beltre

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Will Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody allow one of his deputies to sport a Texas Rangers ballcap in honor of Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th career hit?

Yes, if the deputy can garner 250 likes on a Twitter post before 4 p.m. Monday.

My response @gmarc1232 In honor of Beltré hitting 3000 career hit, ok if I wear my Ranger cap 2 work? pic.twitter.com/8WsE33LRo6 — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) July 30, 2017

Sunday, Beltre reached a career milestone making him only the 31st Major Leaguer to do so. Rangers fans have been on the edge of their seats and packing Globe Life Park in hopes of seeing history made. The crowd was already on their feet in anticipation when the hit came Sunday. Beltre was greeted at home plate by his teammates and his children.

