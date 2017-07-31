DA to Rep. Dukes: Resign and take a drug test in exchange for dropped charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney has offered a plea deal to indicted State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin.

Dukes faces a trail on 15 charges — 13 felonies — in October for corruption, tampering with public records, and misusing state resources. Prosecutors will drop the corruption charges if Dukes resigns and submits to a drug and alcohol test, along with possible treatment, and pays a fine of $3,000 in relation to her alleged lesser crimes.

Dukes has until Tuesday to respond.

Prosecutors made the offer after a public meeting in March where Rep. Dukes admitted she was on morphine as she asked disjointed and sometimes incoherent questions at a state budget appropriation hearing.

Justin Wood in the District’s Attorneys Office tells KXAN they have not heard back from Rep. Dukes or a representative. A call into her lawyer has gone unanswered as of now.

