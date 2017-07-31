Could living long cause you to go broke?

People are living longer than they think and are even outliving their retirement savings. How do you account for inflation? Or taxes? Or any of the other common pitfalls of retirement planning?

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready Chris Heerlein explains some of the important considerations you and your spouse need to discuss when you begin planning for your retirement.

The folks at REAP Financial have a free guide, “Your Retirement Income Planning Checklist” that outlines the different factors you need to consider while planning for your retirement. You can get a free copy of the checklist by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com

Advertisement

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV/Media General. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.