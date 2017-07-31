Campus carry on community college campuses start Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is now required by law to implement campus carry by allowing Licensed to Carry (LTC) holders to carry a concealed handgun on public college campuses. The law takes effect on Aug. 1.

Implementation has been thought about since 2016, as ACC President and CEO Dr. Richard Rhodes appointed a Campus Carry Implementation Task Force comprised of college student and faculty representation from each campus community and other universities. They worked with faculty, staff, students and legal experts to find policy that best suits ACC.

Although the effects on campus have yet to be determined, Lynn Dixon, Chief of Police at Austin Community College District Police does not think there will be an effect on ACC because of the law.

“To me it’s educational on both sides, but I think because of those forums and because we’ve allowed people to play a part in this that it’s minimized any hysteria that’s happened and I think it’s going to go off very smoothly with no problem,” said Dixon. “One side said ‘no I’ll go to a different college, I’ll quit work,’ and the other side said ‘it’s my Second Amendment right,’ but I think after the information got out from the open forums we had it’s kind of settled down.”

Per the law, students must be over 21 to carry. At ACC, that means about 40 percent of students would actually be able to campus carry.

Rooms with chemicals in them along with some of the counseling rooms will remain gun-free.

ACC police say if someone sees a handgun, they are advised to call the police and they will investigate and determine if the person is licensed to carry and if it was being concealed properly.

When the campus carry law was passed during the 2015 legislative session, university campuses across Texas had to implement campus carry on Aug. 1, 2016, but community colleges were given an extra year to implement.

On KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., a closer look at how they’re making sure students and staff know the rules starting Aug. 1.