Anthony Scaramucci removed from White House job after 10 days

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director for just 10 days, has been removed from the job, according to The New York Times.

Officials cited by the newspaper say President Trump’s new chief of staff, John F. Kelly, requested Scaramucci’s removal.

Kelly reportedly made clear to members of the White House staff that he is in charge, the same day Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff.

The newspaper says it’s not clear if Scaramucci will remain employed at the White House in another position.

