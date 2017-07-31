Anthony Scaramucci removed from White House job after 10 days

By Published:
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Friday, July 28, 2017, for a speech by President Donald Trump on the street gang MS-13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Friday, July 28, 2017, for a speech by President Donald Trump on the street gang MS-13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director for just 10 days, has been removed from the job, according to The New York Times.

Officials cited by the newspaper say President Trump’s new chief of staff, John F. Kelly, requested Scaramucci’s removal.

Kelly reportedly made clear to members of the White House staff that he is in charge, the same day Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff.

The newspaper says it’s not clear if Scaramucci will remain employed at the White House in another position.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available. 

