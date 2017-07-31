Amid station groundbreaking, AFD union says city still needs at least five more

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency response times for people living in south Austin may soon improve thanks to the addition of a new joint Austin Fire Department/Austin-Travis County EMS station.

Crews broke ground on the new Onion Creek station at 11112 Old San Antonio Rd. on Monday. It is expected to be complete in late 2018. Once finished, the 9,200-square-foot facility will house two fire vehicles and one ambulance, along with 10 firefighters and four EMS personnel.

Although happy with the new building, Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks says the progress should have been done sooner.

“It’s actually kind of ridiculous that something’s been funded and needed before 2012 — it was needed in the early 2000s to provide services to citizens of Austin in that area, “said Nicks, “and it’s taken this long to get the groundbreaking. After Onion Creek is built, we’re still five critical stations behind.”

The union president also says this station won’t do enough on its own to meet AFD’s response time targets.

The response goal of the AFD is to arrive at a call in eight minutes or less, 90 percent of the time. A study conducted in 2016 showed only seven out of 46 fire stations are consistently meeting response time goals, mainly in the central core of the city. The rest are lagging by seconds or even minutes.

Five critical stations, Nicks says, need to be built in the following areas:

Travis County

Loop 360

Goodnight Ranch area

Berdoll Farms area in southeast Austin, and

Canyon Creek in northwest Austin

The fire department is also monitoring a sixth area in the Manchaca/Slaughter Lane neighborhood to see about response times and possible impacts after the Onion Creek station is at full implementation.

The above areas were selected based on their increased population and their distance from the current fire station serving them. In fact, Travis Country was approved for a fire station 18 years ago but it was never built.

“When you have these pockets where stations don’t exist, it doesn’t matter how fast you move traffic, you can’t get there quick enough,” added Nicks. “If we’re five behind now and we’re not building a station at least every two years, we’ll be even further behind by then. So, we really need to hunker down, come up with a plan.”