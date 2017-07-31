All Austin police Ford Explorers have been turned in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two days after city staff began pulling all Austin Police Department Ford Explorers and Utility Interceptors from the field, the city says they have completed the process of stripping all 397 vehicles.

While a small handful of police support vehicles have yet to be placed in storage, the city says they are not actively being used. All the pulled vehicles will remain out of service as the city continues to work with Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to identify a permanent solution to the carbon monoxide issue.

In a statement, the city said the vehicles will not go back into service until they are “confident the risk to our employees has been eliminated.”

Last week, the NHTSA released a new report stating they believe the police interceptor version of the Explorer is experiencing exhaust manifold cracks, which could explain the exhaust odor. However, Ford says they have discovered holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some of the interceptor units that had police equipment installed after leaving Ford’s factory. Ford says it will cover the costs of specific repairs in every interceptor that may have this problem.

As of July 31, 20 APD employees have tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide; three officers remain on a “no-duty” status.

The department acknowledged that the reduction of its fleet will have an affect on response times since two officers will now ride in one vehicle. In order to handle peak front-line operations, the city is using its old ford Crown Victoria’s.