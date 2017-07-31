Abbott’s list shows public dollars for private schools still tough sell in House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the special session started, Gov. Greg Abbott promised to release lists about who supports his items—and one list, in particular, is coming up short.

His list for “School Choice for children with disabilities” only has 20 lawmakers signed on to support the bill in the House, but it needs 75 supporters to pass. A similar idea flew through the Senate last week.

“I got hundreds and hundreds of stories here from all over the state,” said Rep. Ron Simmon, R-Carrollton, as he thumbed through pages and pages of printed out Facebook messages. He says the common theme in his poll was: public schools don’t always serve a special needs child well to the specificity desired.

His idea redirects future money from insurance taxes to pay for a couple thousand scholarships to private schools and would cap at a certain level. Simmons says he’ll get to work this week to find additional co-authors to bump up the number of supporters for his HB 253.

“There are about 50 members that consistently voted in favor of some type of choice. I am quite certain that there are another 30 members who would be on board if we can get it to the House floor,” said Simmons, acknowledging it will be a challenge to get his bill out of the House Public Education Committee. A similar bill did not pass that committee during the regular session.

He knows the biggest push back comes from public school organizations.

“It just diverts already precious resources out of our public schools and into private schools,” said Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, who says public education is one of the top priorities in her urban Austin district.

“But when you look at the rural communities it’s not much different. In fact, in our rural communities, the public schools are the biggest employers in some of them, that’s where everyone gathers for communal Friday night football events,” said Hinojosa.

Abbott said representatives still have plenty of time to take action and that “if they don’t pass it, it’s not because of a lack of time. It’s because of a lack of will.”