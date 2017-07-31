12 Texas inmates are serving banned juvenile life sentence

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, inmate Jason Robinson, 39, listens to a question during an interview in the Texas state prison in Gatesville, Texas. Robinson was convicted of murder at 16 and sentenced to automatic life with the possibility of parole. (AP Photo/Jaime Dunaway)
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, inmate Jason Robinson, 39, listens to a question during an interview in the Texas state prison in Gatesville, Texas. Robinson was convicted of murder at 16 and sentenced to automatic life with the possibility of parole. (AP Photo/Jaime Dunaway)

GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A dozen Texas inmates are serving a sentence the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional because they were younger than 18 when they committed their crimes.

In early 2016, the court told states to retroactively apply its 2012 ruling that banned mandatory life without parole for juveniles convicted of homicide. While many states have acted to resentence offenders to parole-eligible terms, Texas has left it to inmates to apply individually.

Department of Criminal Justice officials say if inmates succeed before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, their sentences will be set aside and new punishment hearings ordered.

Many inmates already resentenced have received life with parole after 40 years, but some advocates say that sentence isn’t a real chance at resentencing and are advocating for an earlier opportunity at release.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s